Mercantile Bank joins hand with Bangladesh Bank to refinance in CMSME

Mercantile Bank Limited recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to disburse loans under the 'Refinance Scheme against Term Loans' to the Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) sector.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was present at the signing ceremony as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Mercantile Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Director of SME & Special Programs Department of the central bank Md Jaker Hossain, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, was also present on the occasion as a special guest.