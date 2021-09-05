Mercantile Bank inaugurates 8 new sub-branches

Mercantile Bank Limited launched eight new Sub-branches across the country on Sunday to provide banking services to the customers.

The chairman of the bank's executive committee, Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), virtually inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest, said a press release.

Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of eight sub-branches virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank.

Eight sub-branches are Pallabi sub-branch & Mohammadi Homes sub-branch in Dhaka, Birol sub-branch in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon road sub-branch in Thakurgaon, Ershadnagar sub-branch in Gazipur, Parbatipur sub-branch in Dinajpur, Palashbari sub-branch in Gobindaganj, Gaibandha and Singra sub-branch in Natore.

The bank's vice chairman ASM Feroz Alam, chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd MA Khan Belal, directors M Amanullah and Mohammad Abdul Awal joined the programme virtually.

Deputy Managing Directors Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, invited guests and customers of the bank, eight HOBs of controlling branch of the sub-branches, in-charges of the sub-branches, regional Heads and senior executives were connected virtually on the occasion.