Mercantile Bank Inaugurates 25 more new ‘Agent Banking’ Outlets

Banking

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 12:53 pm

Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Limited launched 25 more new 'Agent Banking' Outlets across the country to provide basic banking services to the unbanked population of the country.

The new addition brings the bank's total number of agent outlets to 126.

Customers can enjoy any banking services like opening different A/Cs and deposit schemes or Cash deposit, withdrawal, transfer and remittance easily through Biometric Authentication.

Bank's Managing Director & CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury inaugurated the 25 'Agent Banking' outlets on Thursday virtually as the chief guest.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD & CRO of the bank delivered his speech on the occasion as special guest while Adil Raihan, DMD & CSBO delivered the welcome speech.

Among others, DMDs and senior executives of the bank along with Darpan Kanti Roy, Head of Agent banking Division were present at the ceremony

