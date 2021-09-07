Mercantile Bank holds virtual training on customer service

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 02:17 pm

A.B.M. Zahurul Huda, General Manager, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit of Bangladesh Bank graced the virtual training as Chief Guest.

Mercantile Bank Limited organized a virtual Training on 'Prevention of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing'. Head of Branches, Manager Operations and Desk officials from 10 Model Branches of the bank, all Officials from Internal Control & Compliance Division along with respective Unit & Divisional Heads from Head Office participated at the virtual sessions. A total number of 83 officials participated in the online program, states a press release. 

The program was Chaired by Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the bank. In his speech, the CEO of MBL advised participating executives & officers to strictly adhere to the AML & TF legislations and guidelines in discharging their assigned responsibilities and safeguard bank's interest. Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO of the bank gave the welcome address.

The three-part virtual sessions were conducted by Mohammad Abdur Rab, Deputy General Manager, Syed Kamrul Islam, Deputy General Manager, and Md. Ashraful Alam, Deputy Director of BFIU of Bangladesh Bank. Javed Tariq, Principal MBTI moderated the program.

 

