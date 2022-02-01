Mercantile Bank holds training on ‘Online Foreign Exchange Transaction’

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organized a virtual Training on 'Online Foreign Exchange Transaction Monitoring & Management System' recently.

According to a press release, respective desk officials from the International Division of Head Office and AD branches of the bank participated in the virtual sessions.

Mari Biswas, Joint Director, Statistics Department, and Satta Deb Das, Joint Director Foreign Exchange Operation Department (FEOD) of Bangladesh Bank conducted the virtual sessions. S.M. Mahbubul Alam, Vice President & Acting Head of International Division was also present at the virtual training. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the online program.