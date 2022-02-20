Mercantile Bank holds training on ‘Islami Banking Operations’

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organised a virtual training on Islamic Banking Operations recently.

More than a hundred officials of the bank participated in the virtual sessions, reads a press release.

Hasne Alam, deputy managing director and CBO of the bank, inaugurated the virtual training programme.

He advised participating officers to be conversant with the framework of Islamic banking operations in discharging their assigned responsibilities.

Eminent Islamic scholars, member of Mercantile Bank Shari'ah Supervisory Committee Shah Mohammad Waliullah and former MD & CEO Fariduddin Ahmed of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited also joined virtually and spoke at the inaugural sessions.

Mijanur Rahman Sharker, head of Islamic Banking Division of the bank also participated in the virtual programme.

Apart from internal speakers of the bank, the weeklong virtual training was conducted by resource personnel from Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) and Central Shariah Board.

Javed Tariq, principal of the Training Institute moderated the virtual training with the assistance from faculties of the training institute.