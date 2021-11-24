Mercantile Bank holds training on home loan

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:24 pm

Mercantile Bank holds training on home loan

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:24 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) organised a training on home loan in the capital on 20 November.

The training session, held at the bank's own training institute, was participated by a total number of 41 officials from various branches of Dhaka zone.

Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director and CRO of the bank, inaugurated the training, reads a press release.

He advised participating officials to meticulously comprehend the revised and comprehensive PPG of "MBL Home Loan" and act proactively to promote bank's retail products among potential customers. 

Md Ashiqur Rahman, SVP and head of retail banking division and Ashim Kumar Saha, VP and head of retail unit along with the faculties of the training institute conducted the training sessions.

Javed Tariq, principal of Mercantile Bank Training Institute (MBTI) moderated the programme.

