Mercantile Bank holds training on ‘Foreign Exchange Transactions & Reporting’

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organised a training programme on 'Foreign Exchange Transactions & Reporting' recently.

A total number of 40 officials from International Division and CTPC of Head Office and AD branches of the bank from Dhaka region participated in the training, reads a press release.

Shamim Ahmed, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of the bank, inaugurated the programme.

In his address, he advised participating officers to be more diligent on foreign exchange transactions and its reporting to the central bank.

SM Mahbubul Alam, vice president and Head of International Division of the bank, was also present at the programme.

Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI, moderated the online programme.