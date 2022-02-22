Mercantile Bank holds training on ‘E-payment of VAT, tax and other charges’

Mercantile Bank Training Institute organised a virtual training on "Awareness of e-payment of VAT, tax and other charges" recently.

Adil Raihan, deputy managing director and CSBO of the bank inaugurated the online training programme, said a press release on Tuesday (22 February).

In his address, Adil Raihan advised participating officers to adhere to the E-Payment guidelines and its implementation procedures.

Md Shahinuzzaman, joint director of the Payment System Department of Bangladesh Bank and Md Golam Sarwar, assistant programmer of NBR conducted the virtual session.

Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the programme.

Respective desk officials of MBL branches across the county participated in the session.