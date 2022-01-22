Mercantile Bank holds ‘Strategic Business Conference-2022’

Banking

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 06:29 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank holds ‘Strategic Business Conference-2022’

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 06:29 pm

Mercantile Bank Limited held its Strategic Business Conference- 2022 virtually on Saturday. 

Morshed Alam, chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank was the chief guest while Managing Director & CEO Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the conference, reads a press release.

Vice Chairmen ASM Feroz Alam and Abdul Hannan, Executive Committee Chairman Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd MA Khan Belal, Directors M Amanullah, Nasiruddin Choudhury, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Awal, and the bank's AMD Mati Ul Hasan spoke in the conference. 

The head of 150 branches, in-charges of 20 sub-branches, zonal heads and head of divisions participated in the conference.

Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs and CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, were also present with other senior executives and officers of the bank.

The bank's chairman thanked the heads of branches and divisions for their success combating Covid pandemic and achieving organisational goals as well as superior customer services. He also delivered a strategic work plan to reach the bank's expected business target for the current year with effective and efficient management.

Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Mercantile Bank Ltd, advised the executives & officers to ensure best possible customer services with latest technology based banking. He also urged his colleagues to reach the Mercantile Bank services to the unbanked and underprivileged population to make Mercantile Bank as an "Enlightened Bank". Besides this, The CEO suggested his teammates reach Mercantile Bank's 'Agent Banking' and 'Islamic Banking Window' services to the customers.

Mercantile bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

10h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

9h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

12h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

1h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

1h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

5h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna