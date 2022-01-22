Mercantile Bank holds ‘Strategic Business Conference-2022’

Mercantile Bank Limited held its Strategic Business Conference- 2022 virtually on Saturday.

Morshed Alam, chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank was the chief guest while Managing Director & CEO Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the conference, reads a press release.

Vice Chairmen ASM Feroz Alam and Abdul Hannan, Executive Committee Chairman Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd MA Khan Belal, Directors M Amanullah, Nasiruddin Choudhury, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain and Mohammad Abdul Awal, and the bank's AMD Mati Ul Hasan spoke in the conference.

The head of 150 branches, in-charges of 20 sub-branches, zonal heads and head of divisions participated in the conference.

Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs and CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, were also present with other senior executives and officers of the bank.

The bank's chairman thanked the heads of branches and divisions for their success combating Covid pandemic and achieving organisational goals as well as superior customer services. He also delivered a strategic work plan to reach the bank's expected business target for the current year with effective and efficient management.

Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Mercantile Bank Ltd, advised the executives & officers to ensure best possible customer services with latest technology based banking. He also urged his colleagues to reach the Mercantile Bank services to the unbanked and underprivileged population to make Mercantile Bank as an "Enlightened Bank". Besides this, The CEO suggested his teammates reach Mercantile Bank's 'Agent Banking' and 'Islamic Banking Window' services to the customers.