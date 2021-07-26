Mercantile Bank hold training on prevention of money laundering

Banking

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 04:45 pm

Mercantile Bank hold training on prevention of money laundering

Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Mercantile Bank hold training on prevention of money laundering

Mercantile Bank Limited organised a virtual training on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing against Terrorism' recently. 
 

A total number of 100 officials from different branches of the bank attended the online programme through two steps, said a press release. 

Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training. 

In his address Shamim Ahmed advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank guidelines in discharging their assigned responsibilities. 

Nasim Alam, Vice President of anti-money laundering division of the bank and faculties of MBTI were conducted the virtual sessions. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.

