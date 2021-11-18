Mercantile Bank held virtual training for forex officials

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 10:55 am

Mercantile Bank held virtual training for forex officials

218 desk officials from various authorized dealer (AD) branches and the head office of the bank participated in the virtual sessions

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited organized a virtual Training on "Foreign Exchange Transaction Monitoring & Management System and Cyber Security Awareness" at its own training institute in the capital. 

218 desk officials from various authorized dealer (AD) branches and the head office of the bank participated in the virtual sessions, read a press release. 

Shamim Ahmed, deputy managing director & chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of the bank, inaugurated the training. 

He advised participating officials to be more diligent in online reporting to the central bank. 

He also highlighted the importance of cyber security awareness on SWIFT operations and related modules.

Javed Tariq, principal of Merchantile Bank Training Institute moderated the virtual program.

