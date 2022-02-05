Mercantile Bank donates to SWAC

Mercantile Bank Limited donated five lakh taka to the Society for the Welfare of Autistic Children (SWAC).

Bank's company secretary Abu Asghar G Haruni handed over the cheque to SWAC Chairperson Subarna Chakma on Thursday (3 February) at the SWAC's head office in the capital, said a press release.

Shamim Ahmed, SVP & head of the credit risk management division & sustainable finance unit of the bank was present along with other senior officials from both the organisations.

Mercantile Bank Limited donates each year to SWAC as part of corporate social responsibility of the bank.