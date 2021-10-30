Mercantile Bank donated 75 thousand blankets to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund

Mercantile Bank Limited donated 75 thousand pieces of blanket to Prime Minister's Relief Fund to support the cold stricken poor people of the country.

M Amanullah, Director and Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited handed over the blankets to PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's office on Thursday, 28 October 2021.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was connected in that programme through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban.

BAB's Chairman along with representatives from other banks were present at the occasion.

