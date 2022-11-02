Mercantile Bank distributes loan among trained entrepreneurs

Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited distributed loan among entrepreneurs at a ceremony arranged at Bangladesh Bank Training Academy in Dhaka recently after conducting a month-long training course at Khulna under the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) tranche-3 Project of Bangladesh Bank.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser and Mercantile Bank Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury handed over the dummy cheques to the trained entrepreneurs, said a press release.

Senior officials of Bangladesh Bank and Ministry of Finance and Mercantile Bank were also present in the ceremony.