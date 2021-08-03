Mercantile Bank distributes food, health safety equipment among 250 families in Patuakhali

Mercantile Bank distributed food and health safety equipment among 250 helpless and destitute people of Patuakhali Sadar Upazilla.

An initiative by Mercantile Bank's Vice Chairman ASM Feroz Alam, food and health safety equipment were distributed among street and slum dwellers of Patuakhali Sadar Upazilla at Patuakhali Press Club premises today, reads a press release.

Md Kamal Hossain, deputy commissioner of Patuakhali, distributed the aid as the chief guest.

Mohammad Shahidullah, superintendent of Patuakhali police; Kazi Alamgi, president of Patuakhali Zilla Awami League and Mahiuddin Ahmed , mayor of Patuakhali Pourashava were present as special guests.

Md Mosleh Uddin, Head of MBL Patuakhali Branch; Shwapan Banarzi, president; and Jalal Ahmed, secretary of Patuakhali Press Club respectively were also present on the occasion.

Before this, Mercantile Bank distributed food and health safety equipment among helpless and destitute people of Baufal and Kalaiya in Patuakhali last month.