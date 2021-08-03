Mercantile Bank distributes food, health safety equipment among 250 families in Patuakhali

Banking

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 04:23 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank distributes food, health safety equipment among 250 families in Patuakhali

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 04:23 pm
Mercantile Bank distributes food, health safety equipment among 250 families in Patuakhali

Mercantile Bank distributed food and health safety equipment among 250 helpless and destitute people of Patuakhali Sadar Upazilla. 

An initiative by Mercantile Bank's Vice Chairman ASM Feroz Alam, food and health safety equipment were distributed among street and slum dwellers of Patuakhali Sadar Upazilla at Patuakhali Press Club premises today, reads a press release. 

Md Kamal Hossain, deputy commissioner of Patuakhali, distributed the aid as the chief guest. 

Mohammad Shahidullah, superintendent of Patuakhali police; Kazi Alamgi, president of Patuakhali Zilla Awami League and Mahiuddin Ahmed , mayor of Patuakhali Pourashava were present as special guests. 

Md Mosleh Uddin, Head of MBL Patuakhali Branch; Shwapan Banarzi, president; and Jalal Ahmed, secretary of Patuakhali Press Club respectively were also present on the occasion. 

Before this, Mercantile Bank distributed food and health safety equipment among helpless and destitute people of Baufal and Kalaiya in Patuakhali last month.

Mercantile bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

Now | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

21h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house