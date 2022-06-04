Mercantile Bank celebrates 23rd anniversary

Mercantile Bank Limited celebrated its 23rd anniversary in a festive manner on Thursday (02 June).

The bank's Chairman Morshed Alam inaugurated the programme at the head office of the bank, reads a press release.

Mercantile Bank's Managing Director & CEO Quamrul Islam Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech.

ASM Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; Md Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Executive Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), MA Khan Belal and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors were present on the occasion.

On the eve of the 23rd anniversary, all the divisions of the head office got decorated. At the same time all the MBL branches and sub-branches across the country celebrated the occasion and distributed sweets and snacks among customers.

The bank's chairman said that Mercantile Bank has been established as a sustainable, reliable and customer friendly bank by its tremendous effort over two decades. He urges to provide techno-based and customer friendly banking services to ensure corporate governance in the coming days.

Managing Director & CEO Quamrul Islam Chowdhury said that recovering classified loans will be the priority of the bank at this fiscal year. Agriculture and SME sectors will be given preference regarding new loans whereas new Agent Banking outlets and sub-branches will be opened across the country to ensure the access of the banking services to the unbanked people.

Moreover, Digital Banking services will be more easier and smart with the innovative products in the coming days, MBL CEO added.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD and other senior officials of the Bank were also present in the ceremony.