Mercantile Bank approves 17.5% dividend in 23rd annual meeting

The 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mercantile Bank Limited was held virtually from its Head Office today (Thursday, 28 April).

The Profit & Loss A/c, Balance Sheet as on 31 December 2021 and 12.5% Cash and 5% bonus Dividend have been approved by the Shareholders.

The meeting was presided over by Morshed Alam MP Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank Limited. Bank's Managing Director & CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury delivered his welcome speech at the AGM.

Vice Chairmen A SM Feroz Alam and Md. Abdul Hannan; Chairman of Executive Committee Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman Md Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Chairman MA Khan Belal, Chairman, Directors M. Amanullah, Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Mohammad Abdul Awal and Dr. Md. Rezaul Kabir, were connected the AGM virtually.

Bank's Chief Financial Officer Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Sponsors, significant number of Shareholders were also connected to the AGM virtually.

The chairman in his speech stated that, facing the challenges of Corona Pandemic Mercantile Bank succeeded in 2021. He mentioned it is the result of co-operation and support of its shareholders, clients, Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies and he thanked the Board of Directors and the management for their collective effort towards the achievement of the Bank.

He expressed his firm belief that, Mercantile Bank Limited will be able to face the challenges of 21st century by developing the quality of its services and human resources, and implementing use of latest technology and managing risks. Bank's Managing Director & CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury said to the shareholders about activities of the bank in the year 2021 and presented the future planning for the year 2022.

Bannk's Additional Managing Director & CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury along with senior executives and officers were present on the occasion.