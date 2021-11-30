Mercantile Bank and Prime Islami Life Insurance sign agreement

Banking

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 02:20 pm
30 November, 2021

Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of insurance premium and disbursement of various claim settlements, other charges, bonus, pensions, employees salary and general expenditures through online banking, mobile financial services “MyCash”, digital banking app “MBL Rainbow”, Agent Banking outlets, Debit & Credit card, and other delivery channels

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Mercantile Bank and Md. Apel Mahmud, ACII (UK), Managing Director and CEO of Prime Islami Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective Organizations

Mercantile Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Prime Islami Life Insurance Limited on 28 November 2021 at Bank's Head Office, states a press release. 

Dhaka. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Mercantile Bank and Md. Apel Mahmud, ACII (UK), Managing Director and CEO of Prime Islami Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective Organizations.

As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of insurance premium and disbursement of various claim settlements, other charges, bonus, pensions, employees salary, and general expenditures through online banking, mobile financial services "MyCash", digital banking app "MBL Rainbow", Agent Banking outlets, Debit & Credit card, and other delivery channels.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD & CRO, Adil Raihan, DMD & CSBO, Shamim Ahmed, DMD & CAMLCO, Hasne Alam, DMD & CBO, Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMD & COO, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Chief Financial Officer, Tapon James Rozario, AVP and Head of ILMD from MBL and Md. Anisur Rahman Miah, DMD & In Charge (Development Administration), Kazi Abul Manjur, AMD & Company Secretary and Head of HR & Admin, Amir Faisal Mohammad Zakaria, EVP & In Charge (IT), Md. Shahidur Rahman, EVP & In Charge (Actuarial & Group Bima), Quazi Ahsan Ul Alam Ansary, EVP (F & A), and Babul Akter, VP (Mobile Banking) from Prime Islami Life  Insurance Limited along with other high officials of both the Organizations were present at the ceremony.

 

