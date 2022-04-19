Md Shaheen Howlader appointed deputy managing director of NRB Bank

NRB Bank Limited has appointed Md Shaheen Howlader as its new deputy managing director.

Prior to this appointment, he was the senior executive vice president of the Modhumoti Bank, said a press release.

Having 26 years of diversified experience in retail, corporate and investment banking Md ShaheenHowlader started his career in National Bank Limited as a probationary officer and later on severed Prime Bank Limited and Modhumoti Bank Limited.

A veteran in the banking industry, Md Shaheen Howlader has vast experience in credit risk management, trade finance credit, project finance, trade finance, RMG finance, credit and policy analysis as well as sales and marketing.

He graduated with honors in economics and did his post-graduation in demography from the University of Dhaka.

He also obtained MBA in banking and insurance from Dhaka University.