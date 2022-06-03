Md Nurul Alam new CFO of Janata Bank

Md Nurul Alam has joined Janata Bank Limited as chief financial officer (CFO) recently.

Earlier, he was the Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank, said a press release.

He has 23 years of banking expertise and has held several positions in both the central bank and commercial banks.

Md Nurul Alam was awarded the Gold Medal of the "Bangladesh Bank Employees Recognition Award-2010" in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the banking sector.

He is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB).

He got his bachelor's and master's degrees from Dhaka University's Accounting and Information Department.