Md Nazimuddoula joins SJIBL as deputy managing director

Eminent banker Md Nazimuddoula has joined as the new deputy managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL).

Prior to his joining at the SJIBL on 12 July 2021 he was the deputy managing director and head of human resource division of Premier Bank Limited.

Md Nazimuddoulastarted his banking career in 1987 by joining Bangladesh Shilpa Bank as asenior officer. In his long banking experience of more than 33 years, he held various important positions in different financial and non-financial institutions.

Throughout his career, he has been involved in different sections including general banking, loans, project finance, syndicate finance, leasing, SME, human resource development etc in different institutions.

Md Nazimuddoulawas born in 1961 inKushtia.He obtained his BA Honours Degree and MA in English from Jahangirnagar University. He also obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Personal Management from the Bangladesh Institute of Management (BIM).