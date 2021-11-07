Md Mazibur Rahman appointed new DMD of Sonali Bank

Sonali Bank Limited, the largest stated-owned bank of the country, has appointed Md Mazibur Rahman to the position of deputy managing director (DMD).

Prior to his new appointment, Md Mazibur Rahman served as the general manager of Rupali Bank Limited, said a press release.

He joined Rupali Bank Limited as senior officer through BRC recruitment in 1998.

In his 23-year banking career, he served as branch manager of different important branches in Mymensingh, Zonal head of Jamalpur, Cumilla and Mymensingh, divisional head of Cumilla and Rangpur and head of Agriculture and Rural Credit, Public Relations Division, General Credit, Marketing, Recovery Audit and Monitoring and Compliance Division of Bank's head office, the press release added.

Born in Hasadia village under Mymensingh Sadar Upazila of Mymensingh in 1969, Md Mazibur Rahman completed his graduation in Agriculture Economics and Rural Sociology in 1990, and post-graduation in Agriculture Production and Economics in 1995 from Bangladesh Agriculture University.

He attended different workshops and seminars on different banking issues at home and abroad.