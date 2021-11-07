Md Mazibur Rahman appointed new DMD of Sonali Bank

Banking

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:23 pm

Related News

Md Mazibur Rahman appointed new DMD of Sonali Bank

Prior to his new appointment, Md Mazibur Rahman served as  the general manager of Rupali Bank Limited

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:23 pm
Md Mazibur Rahman. Picture: Courtesy
Md Mazibur Rahman. Picture: Courtesy

Sonali Bank Limited, the largest stated-owned bank of the country, has appointed Md Mazibur Rahman to the position of deputy managing director (DMD). 

Prior to his new appointment, Md Mazibur Rahman served as the general manager of Rupali Bank Limited, said a press release. 

He joined Rupali Bank Limited as senior officer through BRC recruitment in 1998.

In his 23-year banking career, he served as branch manager of different important branches in Mymensingh, Zonal head of Jamalpur, Cumilla and Mymensingh, divisional head of Cumilla and Rangpur and head of Agriculture and Rural Credit, Public Relations Division, General Credit, Marketing, Recovery Audit and Monitoring and Compliance Division of Bank's head office, the press release added. 

Born in Hasadia village under Mymensingh Sadar Upazila of Mymensingh in 1969, Md Mazibur Rahman completed his graduation in Agriculture Economics and Rural Sociology in 1990, and post-graduation in Agriculture Production and Economics in 1995 from Bangladesh Agriculture University.

He attended different workshops and seminars on different banking issues at home and abroad.

Top News

Sonali Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

1h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022