Md Ezazul Islam appointed executive director of Bangladesh Bank

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 11:38 am

Dr Md Ezazul Islam. Photo: LinkedIn
Bangladesh Bank Chief Economists Unit Director Md Ejazul Islam has been promoted to the post of executive director (research) of the central bank. 

He joined Bangladesh Bank on 24 March 1992 as Assistant Director. He completed BSc and MSc in economics from Jahangirnagar University. He obtained a PhD degree in monetary economics from the same university.

More than thirty of his research articles on macroeconomics by Dr Md Ejazul Islam have been published in the country and abroad.

Bangladesh Bank awarded him the "Bangladesh Bank Employees Recognition Award-2013" for his work skills and policy-making research work.

