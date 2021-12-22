Md Abdul Mannan joins as Managing Director of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md. Abdul Mannan has recently joined Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) as Managing Director.

Prior to joining, he had been working in Karmasangsthan Bank since 13 September 2021 as Managing Director. After completion of Honours and Masters degree in Finance from Dhaka University, he started his career as a senior officer at Janata Bank ltd (JBL) in 1993.

According to a press release, he was in charge of various branches and international divisions of the head office of Janata Bank. In 1999, he joined Karmasangsthan Bank and worked as a Branch Manager, Regional Manager, Deputy General Manager, General Manager, and Deputy Managing Director.

Later, he joined Sonali Bank Ltd. as Deputy Managing Director on 1 November 2020.

He attained an MBA degree and passed the DAIBB exam after entering into a banking job. He successfully participated in many training programs in various institutions. He was born on 30 June 1967 in a noble family of Sarishabari upazila of Jamalpur district.

Comments

