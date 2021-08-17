MBSL holds 11th AGM

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mercantile Bank Securities Limited (MBSL) was held in a virtual platform on Tuesday.

MA Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Limited presided over the AGM, said a press release.

Engineer Md Monsuruzzaman, Vice Chairman of MBSL, Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd. and Director of MBSL, Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), M Amanullah, Farida Begum, Israt Jahan, Bilkis Begum, Dr Toufique Rahman Chowdhury, Subrota Narayan Roy, Rakim Reza Rousseau, Mirazul Ahsan, Md Anwar Hossain; Directors, Md Nurer Rahman, Md Rezaul Kabir; Independent Directors, Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Director of MBSL joined the online programme.

Mohammad Mahtab Uddin, FCS, Company Secretary of MBSL and KM Kutub Uddin Romel, CEO of MBSL were also present at the AGM.