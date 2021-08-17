MBSL holds 11th AGM

Banking

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 05:34 pm

Related News

MBSL holds 11th AGM

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 05:34 pm
MBSL holds 11th AGM

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mercantile Bank Securities Limited (MBSL) was held in a virtual platform on Tuesday.

MA Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Limited presided over the AGM, said a press release.

Engineer Md Monsuruzzaman, Vice Chairman of MBSL, Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd. and Director of MBSL, Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), M Amanullah, Farida Begum, Israt Jahan, Bilkis Begum, Dr Toufique Rahman Chowdhury, Subrota Narayan Roy, Rakim Reza Rousseau, Mirazul Ahsan, Md Anwar Hossain; Directors, Md Nurer Rahman, Md Rezaul Kabir; Independent Directors, Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Director of MBSL joined the online programme.

Mohammad Mahtab Uddin, FCS, Company Secretary of MBSL and KM Kutub Uddin Romel, CEO of MBSL were also present at the AGM.

Economy

AGM / MBSL / Mercantile Bank Securities Limited / Mercantile bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

3h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

3h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan