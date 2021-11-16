MBL organises training on money laundering prevention

Banking

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 07:14 pm

Related News

MBL organises training on money laundering prevention

The programme, arranged under the guidance of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), was attended by officials of different banks

TBS Report
16 November, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 07:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) organised a day-long training programme titled "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" on 13 November in Madaripur.

The programme, arranged under the guidance of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), was attended by officials of different banks operating in Madaripur and Shariatpur districts, reads a press release.

Mohammad Mahbub Alam, deputy general manager of BFIU attended as chief guest while Shamim Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief anti money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO) of Mercantile Bank Limited chaired the programme.

BFIU Joint Directors Anwarul Haque and Mohammad Main Uddin, BFIU Assistant Director Faisal Kabir, Head of AML and CFT Division and Deputy CAMLCO of MBL Moshaddeque Hossain, and Principal of MBTI Javed Tariq, also attended the training programme.

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) / training programme / Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10