MBL organises training on money laundering prevention

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) organised a day-long training programme titled "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" on 13 November in Madaripur.

The programme, arranged under the guidance of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), was attended by officials of different banks operating in Madaripur and Shariatpur districts, reads a press release.

Mohammad Mahbub Alam, deputy general manager of BFIU attended as chief guest while Shamim Ahmed, deputy managing director and chief anti money laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO) of Mercantile Bank Limited chaired the programme.

BFIU Joint Directors Anwarul Haque and Mohammad Main Uddin, BFIU Assistant Director Faisal Kabir, Head of AML and CFT Division and Deputy CAMLCO of MBL Moshaddeque Hossain, and Principal of MBTI Javed Tariq, also attended the training programme.