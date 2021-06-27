MBL Joypara Branch shifted at new location

Banking

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 07:19 pm

Related News

MBL Joypara Branch shifted at new location

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 07:19 pm
MBL Joypara Branch shifted at new location

The Joypara branch of Mercantile Bank Limited has been shifted to a new location today.

Morshed Alam MP, chairman of the bank inaugurated the branch virtually as the Chief Guest while Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Mercantile Bank presided over the program, said a press release. 

Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director & CRO gave his vote of thanks. New address of Joypara Branch is - K P Plaza, Holding no-411, Joypara Bazar Main Road, Ward no-1, Municipality-Dohar, P.S-Dohar, District-Dhaka. 

Gaus-Ul-Wara Md. Mortaza, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury; Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Abdul Mannan, VP & Head of Joypara branch along with other Senior Executives & Officers of the Bank, elites, Businessmen and invited guests were also present virtually on the occasion.

MBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

23h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery