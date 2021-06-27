MBL Joypara Branch shifted at new location

The Joypara branch of Mercantile Bank Limited has been shifted to a new location today.

Morshed Alam MP, chairman of the bank inaugurated the branch virtually as the Chief Guest while Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Mercantile Bank presided over the program, said a press release.

Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director & CRO gave his vote of thanks. New address of Joypara Branch is - K P Plaza, Holding no-411, Joypara Bazar Main Road, Ward no-1, Municipality-Dohar, P.S-Dohar, District-Dhaka.

Gaus-Ul-Wara Md. Mortaza, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury; Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Abdul Mannan, VP & Head of Joypara branch along with other Senior Executives & Officers of the Bank, elites, Businessmen and invited guests were also present virtually on the occasion.