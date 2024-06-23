Matiur Rahman to be removed from Sonali Bank director post: Sources

Banking

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 01:49 pm

File Photo of Matiur Rahman
File Photo of Matiur Rahman

National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Matiurn Rahman is to be removed from state-owned Sonali Bank PLC's director post, according to sources. 

He was asked not to attend a meeting of the bank's board and his removal from the directorship is expected later this week, sources from the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance and Sonali Bank said.

As per a notification issued today from the ministry, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Customs, Excise, and VAT Appellate Tribunal President Matiur Rahman has been removed from his post and attached to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the Finance Ministry. The decision will be effective immediately.

Sonali Bank officials, seeking anonymity, confirmed that Rahman had been instructed not to attend the upcoming board meeting, which began at 11am today. 

Sources indicated that the Financial Institutions Division has verbally informed Sonali Bank that Rahman should not participate in the board meeting. 

Consequently, the bank advised Rahman to abstain from attending, and he has complied.

However, the Financial Institutions Division informed TBS that the final decision regarding Rahman's removal has not been made yet, as the Finance Minister is currently in Vienna. He will return on June 27, and until then, Rahman will retain his position.

On June 4, the Anti-Corruption Commission started an inquiry against Rahman over allegations of amassing illegal wealth and money laundering. 

The allegations against him surfaced after a video of Rahman's son, Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat, buying a goat for Tk 15 lakh went viral before Eid-ul-Adha.

This recent scandal has brought significant attention to Rahman's family's lavish lifestyle and raised questions about his suitability for the directorship at Sonali Bank.

 

