Masud Biswas to serve as BFIU head for 1 more year

The government has extended the tenure of Md Masud Biswas, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), by one year on contractual basis.

The Financial Institutions Division on Sunday issued a gazette with the extension order signed by Deputy Secretary Md Jehad Uddin.

Masud Biswas was appointed as the Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on 30 November 2021. Prior to assuming office as the Head of BFIU, he was the Deputy Head of BFIU.

Masud began his career in the Bangladesh Bank as an Assistant Director in 1988.