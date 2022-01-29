Mastercard launches co-branded Mastercard World, Titanium Credit Cards for AmCham

Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, in association with Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), has launched co-brand Mastercard World and Titanium Credit cards for American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh's (AmCham) member organisations.

The cards are especially designed for AmCham member company employees and come with attractive features and benefits, according to a press release.

Syed Ershad Ahmed, president of AmCham Bangladesh, M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director of EBL, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of Cards and Digital Banking of EBL and Syed Mohammad Kamal, vice president of AmCham Bangladesh and country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, along with senior officials from respective organisations, were present at the ceremony.