Mastercard announces Nikhil Sahni's appointment as Division President, South Asia & Country Corporate Officer, India

Banking

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 01:28 pm

Related News

Mastercard announces Nikhil Sahni's appointment as Division President, South Asia & Country Corporate Officer, India

In his role, he will oversee Mastercard's operations, and position the company's extensive suite of products, solutions, and services across the sub-continent, including Bangladesh Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan, in addition to India

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 01:28 pm
Nikhil Sahni
Nikhil Sahni

Mastercard today announced the appointment of Nikhil Sahni as its new Division President, South Asia & Country Corporate Officer, India, taking over from Porush Singh.  Porush Singh will be relocating to Singapore and assuming a new role within the company, states a press release.

Nikhil joins Mastercard with nearly 25 years of experience across strategy, investment banking, corporate, commercial, SME, retail, branch, and government banking. In his role, he will oversee Mastercard's operations, and position the company's extensive suite of products, solutions, and services across the sub-continent, including Bangladesh Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan, in addition to India.

"Nikhil has a proven track record of consistently building domestically relevant businesses and cultivating mutually beneficial partnerships across the public and private sectors," said Ari Sarker Co-President, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. "His extensive experience in India's financial services sector will be instrumental for us as Mastercard continues to strategically focus on providing the technology, infrastructure, and innovation needed to build a vibrant digital payment ecosystem across South Asia. Nikhil's belief in fostering a financially inclusive and sustainable economy and his deep understanding of critical sectors such as agriculture and MSMEs will also be of tremendous benefit. I am delighted to have Nikhil on board and look forward to the next phase of our journey as a company under his stewardship." 

"I am inspired by Mastercard's mission to power a digital payment ecosystem that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Joining a company that has deep roots in, and an even deeper commitment to, South Asia, is an exciting opportunity, especially when you consider the tremendous potential that the sub-region holds. With the considerable investments that Mastercard has already made here, the range and depth of our products and services, and our relentless focus on partnering for progress, I am confident that there is no better time than now to be in the business of delivering inclusive, sustainable, secure and connected commerce for everyone, everywhere," said Nikhil.

Nikhil's most recent role was as Senior Group President, Agriculture, Government & MNC Banking and Knowledge Banking with Yes Bank. He was a part of Yes Bank's founding team, where he spent over 17 years managing various businesses and products, both at a regional and national level. Nikhil began his professional journey with L&T, after which he joined The Times Group. His other professional experience includes working with Rabo India Finance (a 100% subsidiary of Rabobank). 

He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and holds a Degree in Electrical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. 

Mastercard in South Asia / Nikhil Sahni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

6m | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 