Mastercard and BRAC Bank launch 'Mastercard TARA World' Credit Card exclusively for Women

Mastercard and BRAC Bank today announced the launch of the Super Premium 'Mastercard TARA World' Credit Card in Bangladesh. 'Mastercard TARA World' Credit Card is the first-ever Super Premium World Credit Card designed exclusively for women. It will cater to women's needs at all stages of their lives with premium payment solutions and benefits to uplift their payment and shopping experiences, states a press release.

The card has welcome benefits such as cashback, welcome vouchers, 50 per cent waiver on the annual fee for the first year, and bonus reward points on transactions. It has exclusive benefits in terms of health packages, six times reward points every Saturday on grocery purchases, yearly parlor transactions, and for travel purposes, including for family members.

In addition, it will also come with a range of benefits and special services such as exclusive BOGO (Buy-One-Get-One) hotel-stay offers and dining and lifestyle offers at over 5,000 partner outlets in Bangladesh.

The cardholders can unlock exclusive discounts from beauty salons, jewelry shops, e-commerce portals, grocery, clothing shops on the welcome onboard pack. The offers also include exclusive cashback offers, double reward points opportunities, complimentary access at BALAKA Lounge, seven complimentary visits including companion at Priority Pass Lounges, and up to two free supplementary cards.

A virtual event was organized to launch the 'Mastercard TARA World' Credit Card on September 8, 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Selim RF Hussain, the managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said "BRAC bank is delighted to jointly announce the launch of the first-ever 'Mastercard TARA World' Credit Card for women, who are constantly paving their way in their personal and professional careers in Bangladesh. As a member of the Financial Alliance for Women, BRAC Bank promotes independence, self-reliance, and most importantly, the confidence a woman needs to step up and meet the next challenge, which is why we believe in empowering women everywhere to walk tall today."

Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard said, "Mastercard is committed to reshaping the way our world is designed, coded, and constructed. With its programs and partnerships, Mastercard supports initiatives to unlock powerful ideas that open the world's possibilities to women. The launch of the 'Mastercard TARA World' Credit Card' with BRAC Bank is yet another step in that direction. The card comes with exclusive offers designed especially for women cardholders. By catering to women's needs at all stages of their lives Mastercard aims to become the preferred card in the market for its customers."