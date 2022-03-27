Mahbubur Rahman appointed additional managing director of City Bank

Banking

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 12:20 pm

Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman
Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman

City Bank has recently appointed Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman as the additional managing director of the Bank.  

He has been with the bank as deputy managing director and chief financial officer (CFO) since 2018. He joined City Bank in 2011 as executive vice president (EVP) and CFO. 

Prior to joining City Bank, Mahbub was the Financial Management Specialist, South Asia at World Bank. He has also worked with Leads Corporation as chief financial officer and Grameenphone in various capacities. 

Mahbub is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh. He is the director of IDLC Ltd, City Brokerage Ltd. and City Bank Capital Resources Ltd.
 

