MA Kashem becomes executive committee chairman of Southeast Bank

Banking

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 05:12 pm

MA Kashem, was made chairman of the Executive Committee of the Southeast Bank, recently.

The decision was made in 636th meeting of Banks managing body, said a press release.     

MA Kashem is also founding chairman and director of the Southeast Bank.

He also performed duty as the former President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and ex-chairman of Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB).

   

