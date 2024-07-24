Long lines for withdrawing cash at banks; more withdrawals than deposits

The majority of the customers came to withdraw money at each service counter of the bank branches. Photo: TBS

As banks and financial institutions reopened only for four hours after three consecutive working days, overcrowding and long queues were observed at branches from 11am today (24 July).

Bank officials have said there were more withdrawals than deposits during the day.

Customers mentioned that due to the absence of the internet over the past few days, the mobile financial services (MFS) and ATM booths also had limited cash supply, resulting in unsatisfactory services.

This led to long lines at branches today to withdraw money via cash checks in the capital's Motijheel, Dilkusha, Paltan, and Fakirapool areas.

The majority of the customers came to withdraw money at each service counter of the bank branches. Only a few were there to make deposits.

"I have been anxious in the past few days due to a shortage of cash. I couldn't withdraw money from ATM booths either. After visiting several booths and finding them out of cash, many people faced difficulties like me," said Ahsanur Rahman, who was waiting in line at Sonali Bank at 11:30am.

"Hearing the banks were open today, I came straight here," he added.

Photo: TBS

Md Shafiq, another customer who visited the Pubali Bank branch in Dilkusha, said, "Due to the cash crisis, I faced various problems. I couldn't go shopping. It was risky to even go to the supermarket because it's far.

"I'm glad that the banks are open today for transactions. Having cash on hand brings peace of mind," he added.

When asked about more withdrawals than deposits at the branches, Shafiqul Islam, manager at a local office of Sonali Bank, said, "The banks were closed for three working days due to protests. During this time, many customers might have spent their cash on purchases.

"That's why most customers are withdrawing money today," he added.

Meanwhile, the curfew was relaxed today and will be relaxed on Thursday as well. Banks will remain open from 11am to 3pm on these two days.

Mezbaul Haq, executive director and spokesperson for Bangladesh Bank said customers can conduct transactions during this time.

The Ministry of Public Administration yesterday announced that all offices would be open from 11am to 3pm today and tomorrow after the Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal announced the relaxation of curfew from 10am-5pm in these two days.