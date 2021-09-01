Loan repayment moratorium for NBFIs extended till 31 Dec

Banking

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 09:59 pm

Related News

Loan repayment moratorium for NBFIs extended till 31 Dec

These borrowers will get four more months to repay the instalments of all types of loans

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 09:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Bank has extended the ongoing moratorium on the repayment of loan instalments for non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) till 31 December this year.

These borrowers will get four more months to repay the instalments of all types of loans, reads a circular issued by the central bank's Department of Financial Institutions and Markets on Wednesday.

It further adds that such loans will not be considered classified if borrowers repay 50% of their instalments within 31 December 2021. In such a case, loan recipients have to repay the remaining loan instalments within the next one year.

Providing more details, central bank officials said the second wave of Covid-19 has severely affected the country's trade and commerce, and the Bangladesh Bank has extended the deadline for repaying the loans in response to a request from businesses.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the regulator had suspended loan classifications multiple times, saving clients from being defaulters. This year the facility has been given on the basis of the NBFI-client relationship.

Despite providing such facilities to loan recipients on multiple occasions, the amount of defaulted loans has yet to decrease, insiders have said.

Previously, the central bank had extended the moratorium for banks on repayment of loan instalments to 31 December this year. Such loans would not be considered as classified if borrowers manage to repay 25 % of their instalments within this period.

Bangladesh / Top News

Non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) / loan repayment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

7h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

7h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

7h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks