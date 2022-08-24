Loan disbursement thru agent banking up 20% in April-June 

Banking

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 10:58 pm

Related News

Loan disbursement thru agent banking up 20% in April-June 

Agent banking gained rapid popularity during the peak hours of the Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 10:58 pm
Loan disbursement thru agent banking up 20% in April-June 

Loan disbursement through agent banking has surged 20% to Tk7,645 crore in the April-June quarter compared to Tk6,421 crore of the previous quarter (January-March) of this calendar year, according to the latest report of the Bangladesh Bank.

Compared with the same period of the previous year, the rise is around 140%. 

Sector insiders said with the gradual expansion of agent banking, many people who were out of the banking services earlier at the rural level now can avail the services easily, which is the key reason behind the increased flow of such loans.

Agent banking gained rapid popularity during the peak hours of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the central bank report, the amount of deposits through agent banking stood at Tk28,085 crore at the end of June 2022, up 37.81% from Tk20,379 crore of the previous year. 

"However, loan disbursement through agent banking is still not significant compared to the volume of deposits. This is due to the fact that most banks have yet to develop feasible infrastructures for loan disbursement and recovery through agent outlets," reads the central bank quarterly report on agent banking.

It also said the loan-to-deposit ratio of agent banking is now 27.22%.

According to the report, the agent banks received some Tk97,048 crore in remittance in the June quarter, which was Tk67,954 crore in the same quarter of 2021. 

The number of agent banking customers stood at 1.6 crore at the end of July. It was 1.2 crore in July last year. 

Bangladesh Bank introduced agent banking in Bangladesh in 2013 with an aim to provide a safe alternate delivery channel of banking services to the under-served population who generally live in geographically remote locations that are beyond the reach of the formal banking networks. 

Top News

Agent Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

15h | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

1d | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

3h | Videos
How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

How to know if you have the mental strength to succeed in business

5h | Videos
Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

Process begins to import Russian fertiliser

5h | Videos
Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

Russia blames Ukraine for Dugina’s killing

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally