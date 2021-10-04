Latif Hasan joins Standard Bank as deputy managing director and CBO

Latif Hasan joins Standard Bank as deputy managing director and CBO

Prior to joining Standard Bank, he was the Head of Credit Risk Management at Eastern Bank Ltd

Picture: Courtesy
M Latif Hasan has joined Standard Bank Limited as deputy managing director and chief business officer.

Latif Hasan started his new role in the bank on 30 September, said a press release.

Prior to joining Standard Bank, he was the Head of Credit Risk Management at Eastern Bank Ltd.

Throughout his career of nearly 27 years, Hasan has worked for Citibank NA Bangladesh, Prime Bank and Eastern Bank and successfully carried out various significant roles such as Chief Financial Officer, Head of Business, Head of Export Finance and Head of Credit Risk Management, the press release added.

Apart from that, he was also a member of the BASEL II Core Implementation Team and the Tax Reform Committee.

Latif Hasan, a Credit Skill Assessment Certified from Omega Performance, USA; did his Masters from Dhaka University. Later he completed his MBA from Victoria University of Technology at Melbourne, Australia and has participated in numerous seminars, workshops and training programs at home and abroad.

