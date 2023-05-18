Lashkar, 2 others of Grand Trading ordered to pay Tk175cr to National Bank

The Money Loan Court of Chattogram has ordered three officials including shipbreaking businessman Ashikur Rahman Lashkar (Mahin) of Grand Trading to pay Tk175 crore to National Bank in a case filed by the bank.

The court's Judge Mujahidur Rahman also directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the issue of granting a loan to Grand Trading without any collateral, the judge's personal assistant Laxman Kanti Das told The Business Standard on Thursday.

Two others accused in the case are Managing Director of Grand Trading Enterprise Moazzem Hossain and his wife Sadika Afrin Deepti, who are on the run.

National Bank filed the case on 1 December in 2022.

In 2018, Ashikur Rahman Lashkar took Tk115.8 crore in loans for his ship breaking business via Moazzem Hossain and his wife Sadika Afrin under the name of Grand Trading Enterprise.

He managed to secure the loan in collusion with top officials of the bank's head office.. The loan was granted without maintaining any disbursement policy.

Although the address of Grand Trading, North Sonachari of Sitakunda, was mentioned in the bank records, no such institution was found there.

Among Lashkar Mahin's other entities, four banks owe Tk1,235 crore to Mahin Enterprises, four others owe Tk283 crore to ARL Shipbreaking and two other banks owe Tk 575 crore to Grand Trading Enterprise.

In a case filed by a bank on 5 March, the Money Loan Court of Chattogram banned businessman Ashikur Rahman Lashkar from leaving the country. But the next day, he flew to Dubai through Shah Amanat International Airport.