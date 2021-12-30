Large borrowers too can avail moratorium repaying 15% of loan

Banking

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 10:41 pm

Related News

Large borrowers too can avail moratorium repaying 15% of loan

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 10:41 pm
Bangladesh Bank logo
Bangladesh Bank logo

The Bangladesh Bank has set a loan moratorium facility for all borrowers at 15% of their total repayable loans in 2021, backtracking from its earlier decision of 25% for large borrowers, in the face of pressure from businessmen and bank owners.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) with the central bank governor on Thursday.

Earlier, on 14 December, the central bank issued a circular that says borrowers under the loan moratorium facility will not be considered defaulters if they pay 25% of the payable amount for the current year.

Later, business associations demand a further relaxation of the loan moratorium facility. Following their demand, the central bank held a meeting on 28 December with bankers and decided to allow small borrowers to pay 15%.

"Traders are asking to extend the loan moratorium facility till June this year but the central bank decided on 15% loan moratorium," said Executive director and Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank Sirajul Islam told The Business Standard.

Last year, banks and financial institutions were not defaulted on loans due to Covid-19. Earlier this year, the central bank said in a circular that no special facility would be given for loan repayment this time. However, to avoid creating additional pressure on customers to repay the loan, extra time is given to repay the unpaid loan.

After that, under the pressure of various parties, the Bangladesh Bank issued a circular on 27 August which said if anyone repays 25% of the loan this year, he could no longer have defaulted.

According to another recent circular, the full interest can be taken as profits against the collection of 25% of the loan, however, an additional 2% provision has to be made against the loan shown regularly.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / FBCCI / Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) / loan moratorium facility

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

10h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

11h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

12h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

40 years of Bangladesh Film Directors Association

40 years of Bangladesh Film Directors Association

2h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

3h | Videos
India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

3h | Videos
RRR collects 900 crores before Release

RRR collects 900 crores before Release

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming