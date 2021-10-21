Lankan Alliance Finance holds annual AML-CFT meet 2021

Banking

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 09:44 pm

Related News

Lankan Alliance Finance holds annual AML-CFT meet 2021

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 09:44 pm
Lankan Alliance Finance holds annual AML-CFT meet 2021

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) organised a day-long workshop on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT).

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the central bank collaborated with LAFL in ogranising the annual workshop held at the latter's Head Office in Gulshan, reads a press release.

It was an awareness building session for enhancement of the employees' knowledge against the latest AML-CTF risks faced by the business and their role in mitigating the risks. 

ABM Zahurul Huda, general manager of BFIU, Bangladesh Bank was the Chief Guest while Mohammad Mahbub Alam, DGM of BFIU was the special guest. 

Mohammad Mahbub Alam, DGM and Gazi Monir Uddin, joint director of BFIU conducted the sessions. 

Kanti Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer of LAFL was present on the occasion.

Lankan Alliance Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

17m | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

57m | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

1h | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025