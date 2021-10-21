Lankan Alliance Finance holds annual AML-CFT meet 2021

Lankan Alliance Finance Limited (LAFL) organised a day-long workshop on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT).

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the central bank collaborated with LAFL in ogranising the annual workshop held at the latter's Head Office in Gulshan, reads a press release.

It was an awareness building session for enhancement of the employees' knowledge against the latest AML-CTF risks faced by the business and their role in mitigating the risks.

ABM Zahurul Huda, general manager of BFIU, Bangladesh Bank was the Chief Guest while Mohammad Mahbub Alam, DGM of BFIU was the special guest.

Mohammad Mahbub Alam, DGM and Gazi Monir Uddin, joint director of BFIU conducted the sessions.

Kanti Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer of LAFL was present on the occasion.