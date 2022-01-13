LankaBangla Securities awarded ISO 9001:2015 (QMS)

LankaBangla Securities Limited (LBSL), a leading stock broker of Bangladesh, formally received ISO 9001:2015(QMS) certificate on Thursday after an independent assessment of the organisation's business and operational processes by the B-Advancy.

Mohammed Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, managing director of LankaBangla Securities Limited received ISO 9001:2015 (QMS) certificate from Alamgir Hossain Milky, director at B-Advancy, reads a press release.

With this certification, the services and operations of LBSL are standardised and can be accredited internationally and LBSL management and employees are also integrated to a common goal of providing service with the highest priority to customer satisfaction.

"Being ISO 9001:2015(QMS) certified, standardised operations of LBSL will help secure the prolonged trust that our valued clients have on our employees and services over the years", says Mohammed Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, managing director at LankaBangla Securities Limited.

Khandoker Saffat Reza, CEO and SAR Md Muinul Islam, CTO of LankaBangla Securities and high officials from B-Advancy & LBSL were also present at the certificate hand over ceremony.