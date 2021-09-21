LankaBangla offers MSME loans at 4% interest rate

LankaBangla Finance Limited has recently signed an agreement with SME Foundation to disburse stimulus loans arranged by the government.

Under this agreement signed between Khwaja Shahriar – Managing Director & CEO of LankaBangla and Dr Md Mafizur Rahman from SME Foundation, funds up to Tk 50 lakh will be disbursed at a 4% interest rate to rural and marginal micro, small and medium entrepreneurs.

Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the event as the chief guest while Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, State Minister for Industries; ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and Zakia Sultana, Secretary, Ministry of Industries were also present as special guests.

Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman, Chairperson, SME Foundation presided over the event.

Md Kamruzzaman Khan, Head of SME Division, and Hanium Maria Chowdhury, Head of Women Entrepreneur Development Unit of LankaBangla Finance Limited were also present among other high officials at the signing ceremony.