LankaBangla offers MSME loans at 4% interest rate

Banking

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:40 am

Related News

LankaBangla offers MSME loans at 4% interest rate

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:40 am
LankaBangla offers MSME loans at 4% interest rate

LankaBangla Finance Limited has recently signed an agreement with SME Foundation to disburse stimulus loans arranged by the government.

Under this agreement signed between Khwaja Shahriar – Managing Director & CEO of LankaBangla and Dr Md Mafizur Rahman from SME Foundation, funds up to Tk 50 lakh will be disbursed at a 4% interest rate to rural and marginal micro, small and medium entrepreneurs.

Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the event as the chief guest while Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, State Minister for Industries; ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and Zakia Sultana, Secretary, Ministry of Industries were also present as special guests.

Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman, Chairperson, SME Foundation presided over the event.

Md Kamruzzaman Khan, Head of SME Division, and Hanium Maria Chowdhury, Head of Women Entrepreneur Development Unit of LankaBangla Finance Limited were also present among other high officials at the signing ceremony.

LankaBangla / MSME loan / SME Foundation

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

15h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

4
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

5
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly