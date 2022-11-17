Krishi Bank, Palli Sanchay Bank get new MDs

Banking

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 08:36 pm

Related News

Krishi Bank, Palli Sanchay Bank get new MDs

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 08:36 pm
Md Abdul Jabbar (L) and Md Zaminur Rahman (R). Photo: Courtesy
Md Abdul Jabbar (L) and Md Zaminur Rahman (R). Photo: Courtesy

The government has appointed new managing directors (MDs) to the state-owned Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Palli Sanchay Bank.

Md Abdul Jabbar has been made the managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Md Zaminur Rahman of Palli Sanchay Bank, according to a circular issued by the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance Thursday (17 November).

Both Abdul Jabbar and Zaminur Rahman were deputy managing directors of Janata Bank prior to being assigned to the new posts.

The appointment of Md Abdul Jabbar will come into effect on 26 November while Md Zaminur Rahman will join the office on 1 December, 2022.
 

Economy / Top News

Krishi bank / Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) / Palli Sanchay Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

12h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

12h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

1h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

3h | Videos
Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

4h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday