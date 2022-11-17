Krishi Bank, Palli Sanchay Bank get new MDs

The government has appointed new managing directors (MDs) to the state-owned Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Palli Sanchay Bank.

Md Abdul Jabbar has been made the managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Md Zaminur Rahman of Palli Sanchay Bank, according to a circular issued by the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance Thursday (17 November).

Both Abdul Jabbar and Zaminur Rahman were deputy managing directors of Janata Bank prior to being assigned to the new posts.

The appointment of Md Abdul Jabbar will come into effect on 26 November while Md Zaminur Rahman will join the office on 1 December, 2022.

