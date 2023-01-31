BB relieves Kazi Sayedur Rahman of overseeing reserve management dept

Banking

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 09:16 pm

BB relieves Kazi Sayedur Rahman of overseeing reserve management dept

The Bangladesh Bank has relieved Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman of supervising three departments including the Forex Reserve and Treasury Management Department. 

He was also relieved of the charges of overseeing the Bank Inspection-4 and Bank Inspection-7 departments. 

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor Abu Farah has been charged with the departments. 

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar brought in the changes amid the persisting dollar crisis in the country.

Kazi Sayedur Rahman has been associated with the Forex Reserve and Treasury Management Department for almost 25 years. 

Thanks to his responsibility, Kazi Sayedur Rahman looked after various matters including adjustment of dollar prices, sale of foreign currencies and reserve management.

It is known that four deputy governors are in charge of supervising 50 departments of the central bank. 

Following the reshuffle, Kazi Sayedur Rahman is left with the responsibility of 14 departments including Human Resource Department, Financial Integrity and Customer Services, Debt Management, among others.

No change has been made in the responsibility of two other deputy governors – Ahmed Jamal and AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan.

Kazi Sayedur Rahman assumed his responsibility as the deputy governor on 22 November 2020.

He began his career as an Assistant Director of the Bangladesh Bank on 21 July 1988.

