Kazi Ahsan Khalil made Premier Bank DMD 

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 06:06 pm

Kazi Ahsan Khalil has been appointed Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO) of The Premier Bank Limited.

Khalil started his banking career in National Bank Limited as Probationary Officer in 1988. Later on, he worked in Prime Bank Limited, First Security Islami Bank Limited, Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited, Social Islami Bank Limited, NRBC Bank Limited and Modhumoti Bank Limited during his long career.

Prior to joining Premier Bank Ltd, Khalil served as Deputy Managing Director & Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Modhumoti Bank Limited. 

He has 32 years of professional experience in different fields of banking sector. Khalil has completed his post graduation and honors in LAW from the University of Dhaka.

