Karmasangsthan Bank pay homage to Language Martyrs 

Karmasangsthan Bank paid homage to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement on the occasion of 'Shaheed Dibash' (Martyrs' Day) and the International Mother Language Day on Tuesday.

Md. Nurul Amin, Chairman of the Board of Directors and former Senior Secretary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Managing Director Shirin Akhter, Deputy Managing Director Meher Sultana, General Manager Gautam Saha were also present among all levels of employees of the head office