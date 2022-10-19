Karmasangsthan Bank observes Sheikh Russell Day

Karmasangsthan Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel Day -2022 on Tuesday.



Mr. Md. Nurul Amin, chairman of the board of directors of the bank and former senior secretary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, laid a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Russell at the bank's head office.

Managing Director Mr. Shirin Akhter, General Manager Mrs. Meher Sultana and Mr. Gautam Saha along with all executives and all levels of officers/employees of the head office were present.