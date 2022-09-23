Karmasangsthan Bank holds Dhaka divisional business review meeting 

TBS Report
23 September, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 06:22 pm

A business review meeting with the participation of regional managers and branch managers under the Dhaka Division of Karmasangsthan Bank was held on 23 September at Puspadam Restuarent, NSC Tower, Dhaka. 
 
Chairman of the bank's board of directors Mr. Md Nurul Amin was present as the chief guest in the meeting, said a media release. 

Managing Director Shirin Akhter, General Manager Mr. Gautam Saha, Mrs. Meher Sultana and Mahmuda Yasmin were present as special guests. 
 
At this time, 11 regional managers including 82 branch managers were present while Mr. S M Emam Masum, DGM, Dhaka Divisional Office presided over the meeting. In his speech, the chief guest laid emphasis on recovery of bank's defaulted loans, collection of deposits and increase in credit status.
 
 
 

